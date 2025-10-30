Thursday, October 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Green Delta Insurance gets 3 new independent directors

Each of them brings a professional background spanning finance, audit, legal practice, and corporate governance ensuring a balanced and experienced oversight framework for the company in accordance with BSEC guidelines

Update : 30 Oct 2025, 03:25 PM

The regulatory authorities have accorded their consent to the appointment of Md Habibullah Monju, Kazi Mustaid Murshed, and Advocate Farzana Sharmin (Putul) as independent directors of Green Delta Insurance PLC.

Each of them brings a distinguished professional background spanning finance, audit, legal practice, and corporate governance ensuring a balanced and experienced oversight framework for the company in accordance with the corporate governance guidelines prescribed by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Green Delta Insurance PLC extends its sincere welcome to the newly appointed Independent Directors and expresses confidence that their collective expertise, strategic insight, and commitment to transparency and accountability will further strengthen the company’s governance structure and contribute meaningfully to its continued growth and sustainability.

Read More

Bank Asia discloses earnings for Q3 of 2025

Samsung Electronics ranks fifth in Global Brands for sixth time

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan relaunches ‘Beast by MK’ with revamped menu

PRI: Fragile recovery, inflation pose challenge for next elected govt

BGMEA: CA’s Special Assistant, Deputy Press Secretary's statements regrettable, objectionable

Savings certificate server hack: Gang uses BB password to steal 25L

Latest News

Louvre heist: Prime suspect arrested but no sign of loot

How Russia is trying to attract African students

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x