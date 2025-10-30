Green Delta Insurance gets 3 new independent directors

The regulatory authorities have accorded their consent to the appointment of Md Habibullah Monju, Kazi Mustaid Murshed, and Advocate Farzana Sharmin (Putul) as independent directors of Green Delta Insurance PLC.

Each of them brings a distinguished professional background spanning finance, audit, legal practice, and corporate governance ensuring a balanced and experienced oversight framework for the company in accordance with the corporate governance guidelines prescribed by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Green Delta Insurance PLC extends its sincere welcome to the newly appointed Independent Directors and expresses confidence that their collective expertise, strategic insight, and commitment to transparency and accountability will further strengthen the company’s governance structure and contribute meaningfully to its continued growth and sustainability.