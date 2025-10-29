Thursday, October 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Chairman Ferozur Rahman presided over the meeting

Update : 29 Oct 2025, 06:49 PM

The 51st meeting of the board of directors of Standard Bank Securities Limited was held on Wednesday at Standard Bank board room, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman Ferozur Rahman presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the members of the board Tazmeem Mostafa Chowdhury, Md Shahedul Alam, Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury, Farzana Sultana, Mohammed Lafizul Hoque, Md Habibur Rahman, and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director; Md. Mizanur Rahman, company secretary of Standard Bank PLC, and Mohammed Anisuzzaman Chowdury, CEO (acting) of Standard Bank Securities Limited, were also present at the meeting.

Read More

Bank Asia discloses earnings for Q3 of 2025

Samsung Electronics ranks fifth in Global Brands for sixth time

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan relaunches ‘Beast by MK’ with revamped menu

PRI: Fragile recovery, inflation pose challenge for next elected govt

Green Delta Insurance gets 3 new independent directors

BGMEA: CA’s Special Assistant, Deputy Press Secretary's statements regrettable, objectionable

Latest News

Louvre heist: Prime suspect arrested but no sign of loot

How Russia is trying to attract African students

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x