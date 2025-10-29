Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

The 51st meeting of the board of directors of Standard Bank Securities Limited was held on Wednesday at Standard Bank board room, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman Ferozur Rahman presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the members of the board Tazmeem Mostafa Chowdhury, Md Shahedul Alam, Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury, Farzana Sultana, Mohammed Lafizul Hoque, Md Habibur Rahman, and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director; Md. Mizanur Rahman, company secretary of Standard Bank PLC, and Mohammed Anisuzzaman Chowdury, CEO (acting) of Standard Bank Securities Limited, were also present at the meeting.