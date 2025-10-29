Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Bata posts 20% turnover growth in Q3’25

Despite this strong topline performance, profitability was impacted by the rising inflation of commodity prices, an adverse channel mix, and consumer affordability challenges in a discretionary category like footwear

Update : 29 Oct 2025, 06:16 PM

Leading footwear brand Bata Bangladesh has reported a robust 20% year-on-year turnover growth in the third quarter of 2025 (July–September).

Despite this strong topline performance, profitability was impacted by the rising inflation of commodity prices, an adverse channel mix, and consumer affordability challenges in a discretionary category like footwear.

The company continues to focus on driving sustained turnover growth through new product introductions, retail transformation, and stronger omnichannel integration.

Efforts in enhancing cost efficiency and optimizing sourcing are also expected to improve profitability by the end of 2025.

Commenting on the results, Debabrata Mukherjee, managing director of Bata Bangladesh, said: “Our consistent growth reflects the enduring trust of Bangladeshi consumers in Bata’s promise of quality and comfort. While macroeconomic factors have posed challenges, we remain committed to delivering stylish, affordable, and innovative footwear that brings delight to consumers across every touchpoint.”

Bata’s ongoing initiatives, including the expansion of its Sneaker, Comfort, and Premium segments, continue to attract younger and fashion-conscious consumers.

The brand also strengthened its digital and e-commerce platforms, making shopping more convenient for customers nationwide.

