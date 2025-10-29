Super Star Group (SSG), Shanta Life Insurance ink deal

Super Star Group (SSG) and Shanta Life Insurance PLC and have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide comprehensive insurance coverage for SSG’s distributors and their dependents.

The MoU was formally exchanged between Harun-Ar-Rashid, managing director of Super Star Group (SSG), and Nafis Akhter Ahmed, chief executive officer of Shanta Life Insurance PLC.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organizations, from Super Star Group, attendees included Mohammad Aminul Islam, chief financial officer, Md Hossain Shahnewaz, head of marketing, and Subir Kumar Das, deputy general manager, HR.

From Shanta Life Insurance PLC, M Khurshed Kaisar, deputy managing director & chief distribution officer, and Mahmud Afsar, head of corporate business, were present.

This strategic partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to ensuring financial protection, healthcare security, and overall well-being for SSG’s valued distributors and their families.