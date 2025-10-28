IPDC Finance reports stellar Jan-Sep 2025 with 74% YoY profit growth

IPDC Finance PLC., the first private sector finance company in Bangladesh, has reported a robust 73.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Tk262 million for the nine-month period ended September 2025.

The strong performance reflects the company’s robust investment income, bolstered interest income, disciplined cost management, and strategic portfolio diversification.

As per the 3rd quarter financial statements (unaudited), earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.64 for January–September 2025, compared to Tk0.37 during the same period last year.

Gross interest income rose by 13.3% YoY to Tk7,115 million, reflecting by strong asset portfolio growth and diligent lending strategies.

A key highlight was the significant rise in investment income, which jumped 131.2% YoY to Tk936 million, augmented by effective treasury management and favorable capital market trends.

This strong investment performance helped with the overall margin, driving total operating income to Tk2,540 million, leading to a 18.9% YoY increase.

On a quarterly basis, Q3 2025 operating income stood at Tk939 million, up 11.3% from the previous quarter.

Through strategic resource optimization, effective recruitment, and enhanced process efficiency, IPDC maintained tight control over its expenses.

Although, operating expenses increased modestly by 5.9% YoY to Tk1,179 million, operating profit still surged by 33.1% YoY to Tk1,361 million.

For Q3 2025 alone, operating profit reached Tk541 million, reflecting a 21.1% quarter-on-quarter increase.

Net profit after tax climbed to Tk262 million, marking a 73.8% YoY increase, while Q3 2025 net profit reached Tk112 million, representing a substantial 136.1% YoY growth from the same quarter of 2024.

As of September 2025, IPDC’s loan, advance, and lease portfolio stood at Tk73,131 million, up 5.2% since December 2024.

The investment portfolio, comprising government securities and other financial instruments, grew by 13.0% during the same period to Tk10,753 million.

Despite adverse market conditions, customer deposits increased by 13.7% to Tk58,869 million, underscoring continued depositor confidence and the company’s strong brand reputation.

Net Asset Value (NAV) per share improved to Tk17.07 as of September 2025, up from Tk16.89 at the end of 2024.

In addition, Net Operating Cash Flow per Share (NOCFPS) recorded a significant turnaround from negative a year earlier to Tk7.33, compared to negative Tk7.96 a year earlier, highlighting improved cash generation from core operations.

Reflecting on the results, Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director of IPDC Finance PLC, said: “This strong performance is a testament to IPDC’s resilience and strategic adaptability in a challenging economic environment. Our disciplined approach to portfolio management, diversification, and operational excellence continues to drive sustainable growth and value for all our stakeholders.”