Crab holds 105th board meeting

The Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Ltd (Crab) held its 105th board meeting on October 27 at Square Center, Mohakhali, chaired by Crab chairman Noor A Alam Chowdhury.

Among those present were board directors Tapan Chowdhury, Asif Saad Bin Shams representing IDLC Finance PLC, Tania Nusrat Zaman, Md Nurul Huda representing the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), and Crab managing director & CEO Shahed Shams Azad.

The board discussed key issues, including ongoing market challenges, Crab’s renewed focus on SME ratings, and ways the agency can contribute to market development.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of adhering to regulatory frameworks to ensure the quality and integrity of credit rating services.