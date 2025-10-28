Wednesday, October 29, 2025

foodpanda to offer free insurance to 1,000 riders for accidental protection

Under the plan, riders or their families will receive up to Tk1 lakh for injuries, resulting in death or permanent total disability and Tk50,000 for partial disabilities

Update : 28 Oct 2025, 07:51 PM

foodpanda, the country's leading online food and grocery delivery platform, in partnership with Green Delta Insurance PLC, is providing free insurance coverage for accidental protection to its 1,000 top-performing riders. 

As part of its effort to support and safeguard the delivery riders, the Panda Riders Personal Accidental Insurance plan was created to offer financial support in case of an accident resulting in death or disability.

The 1,000 riders receiving the coverage were chosen for their consistent dedication, particularly during the challenging rainy season.

Under the plan, riders or their families will receive up to Tk1 lakh for injuries, resulting in death or permanent total disability and Tk50,000 for partial disabilities. 

Speaking on this initiative, Mukitur Khan, head of logistics, foodpanda Bangladesh, said: “foodpanda riders are one of the important parts of the foodpanda ecosystem. With this insurance plan, we aim to prioritize their well-being and safety by supporting their efforts and providing them with financial security.”

