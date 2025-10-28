Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Uttara Motors holds Annual Dealers Conference 2025

Matiur Rahman, chairman & managing director of Uttara Group of Companies, presided over the conference

Update : 28 Oct 2025, 04:17 PM

Uttara Motors Ltd, a leading and automobile manufacturer, assembler and marketing company in Bangladesh, organized their Annual Dealers Conference 2025 at Cox’s Bazar recently.

More than 200 authorized Bajaj motorcycle dealers across the country attended the conference.

Uttara Motors is the sole distributor of Bajaj Motorcycle in Bangladesh.

Matiur Rahman, chairman & managing director of Uttara Group of Companies, presided over the conference.

ABM Humayun Kabir, director F&A, Nayeemur Rahman, director, business planning; Mashfiqur Rahman, director, planning & development; COO, Sr. NSM, NSM of Bajaj Division, Sr. GM, A&F; Head of Parts along with other officials of Uttara Motors Ltd were also present in the conference. 

Sajjad Hossain, chief operating officer, Bajaj Division described last financing year achievement, he also analyzed the challenges of future.

Matiur Rahman warmly congratulated and tributes thanked all the esteemed dealers for their success in the past fiscal year.

He declared the 2025-26 fiscal year as "Together We Ride, Together We Win" and highlighted the importance of digital marketing in the coming years.

He handed over the gifts and annual incentives among the best performed dealers in 3S category for their success in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Uttara Motors is marketing the most popular & highest selling Bajaj Motorcycles during last 4 decades having 15 Branch offices & more than 300 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) dealers and lots of authorized service centers are providing after sales service every corner in Bangladesh.

The function concluded with a musical program, laser show, raffle draw, dinner, and wishes for good health for all.

