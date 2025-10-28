Tilottoma celebrates 25 years of Spanish legacy with 'Spanish Fiesta 2025'

Tilottoma Group, the country’s leading name in premium building material importer brand, inaugurated ‘Spanish Fiesta 2025’, celebrating 25 years of bringing Spain’s finest ceramic artistry to Bangladesh.

Gabriel María Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru, Spanish ambassador to Bangladesh, inaugurated the grand event at the Tilottoma’s flagship Showroom in Gulshan.

This is the second edition of the Spanish Fiesta, following the successful inaugural event held in 2020.

This year’s edition marked another milestone in Tilottoma’s commitment to strengthening the cultural and design bridge between Bangladesh and Spain.

The event was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh, in the presence of Shahriar Sajjad, managing director of Tilottoma Group, alongside Muhammad Ashiqur Rahman, president, Spain-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Monjurul Haque, leader, sales – Bangladesh & Pakistan, LWT APAC; and Minhaz Uddin Ahmed Mishok, leader, sales – Bangladesh, LWT APAC, as well as leading architects, designers, and real estate professionals from across the country.

Shahriar Sajjad, managing director of Tilottoma Bangla Group, said: “I am truly grateful to have the Ambassador of Spain with us today. Over the past 25 years, our journey with Spain has grown into a family-like bond built on trust, quality, and shared passion for design. This collaboration between is more than a business, it’s a bond built on art, culture and excellence.”

As a 46-year-old institution, Tilottoma has led the way in bringing Spanish craftsmanship and design excellence in Bangladesh.

For the past 25 years, it has played a key role in promoting Spanish ceramics, not just as a seller, but as a true caterer of Spanish brands.

The Spanish Fiesta 2025 stands as a celebration of this lasting partnership, showcasing Spain’s timeless elegance and innovation to Bangladesh’s architecture and design community.

Muhammad Ashiqur Rahman, president, Spain-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry, stated: “Tilottoma has made premium Spanish products accessible to Bangladeshi consumers at competitive prices, allowing them to experience the elegance, craftsmanship, and durability of world-class ceramics. This reflects the brand’s commitment to bringing international design standards within local reach.”

The event features collections from ten renowned Spanish brands including AB, Azteca, Azuvi, Baldocer, Bestile, Colorker, Emigres, Peronda, Saloni, and TAU, will be available exclusively at Tilottoma.

Over the years, Tilottoma has also introduced world-renowned brands like, Emigres, Saloni, TAU, building strong awareness of premium Spanish tiles in Bangladesh.

The Fiesta will be open from October 26 to November 4, 2025, offering visitors an engaging and unique experience with product displays, design community networking, and sessions on Spanish design innovation.

As the bridge between Spanish artistry and Bangladeshi architecture, Tilottoma continues to bring global design excellence to local consumers, connecting cultures through creativity and craftsmanship.