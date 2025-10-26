Light of Hope Ventures kicks off Cohort 2 to accelerate Bangladeshi SMEs

Light of Hope Ventures has officially launched the second cohort of its SME and startup acceleration program at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders to celebrate innovation and growth in Bangladesh’s SME sector.

Positioning itself as the “Y Combinator for Bangladeshi SMEs,” the initiative aims to empower promising local entrepreneurs through mentorship, investment, and market access.

It seeks to bridge the country’s $2.8 billion SME financing gap and help small and medium enterprises scale sustainably.

“SMEs employ 87% of Bangladesh’s workforce but receive barely 12% of total bank loans,” said Waliullah Bhuiyan, founder and CEO of Light of Hope Ltd and National SME Award Winner 2023.

“Through Light of Hope Ventures, we connect founders with the mentorship and financing they need to grow tenfold and create jobs nationwide.”

The six-month acceleration program targets SMEs and startups that have already achieved market traction but require strategic guidance and access to finance for their next stage of growth.

It combines thematic sessions, one-to-one mentoring, and investment readiness training led by some of the country’s most experienced entrepreneurs and business experts.

Participants will also receive tailored support in branding, marketing, and export development, along with access to investor networks and corporate partnerships.

This year’s mentor panel includes notable industry leaders such as Ayman Sadiq, CEO, 10 Minute School, Shahir Chowdhury, co-founder & CFO, Shikho, M Asif Rahman, serial tech entrepreneur, Mahmud Rahman, CEO, WeGro, Diptha Saha, COO, Agroshift, M Manjur Mahmud, chairman, Datasoft Systems, Nazmul Arefin Momel, CEO & co-founder, ToguMogu, Omer Sharif Ibney Hai, founder, Next Leaders, Ishmam Chowdhury, COO, Shikho, and Mujahidul Islam Jahid, founder, Freshiefarm, among others.

Cohort 2 features around 20 growth-ready companies from across technology, agriculture, manufacturing, education, fashion and lifestyle, SaaS, and healthcare.

Collectively, these ventures employ over 300 people and generate Tk50 crore in annual revenue, underscoring the vitality of Bangladesh’s SME ecosystem.

With over 10 years of experience in education, technology, and social innovation, Light of Hope Ltd is extending its mission beyond the classroom—nurturing founders who can turn small enterprises into globally competitive ventures.

“We’re not just investing in companies; we’re investing in confidence,” Bhuiyan added. “A business born in Rajshahi or Sylhet can grow globally if given the right support.”

Through Light of Hope Ventures, the organization aims to build a new generation of growth-driven companies that can create jobs, attract investment, and strengthen Bangladesh’s position as an emerging hub for entrepreneurship.