ELF Lubricants trains 50 mechanics in hybrid vehicle servicing

ELF Lubricants Bangladesh, the French performance lubricant brand from TotalEnergies, successfully conducted a specialized full-day Hybrid Vehicle Service Training on October 24 at Continental Works Limited.

The event brought together 50 experienced mechanics from a range of workshops across the country, highlighting ELF’s commitment to building local technical expertise and improving service standards for hybrid and electrified vehicles.

The training focused on equipping mechanics with hands-on skills in advanced diagnostic procedures, battery system care, electric motor inspection, hybrid transmission servicing, high-voltage safety protocols, and next-generation service practices.

By empowering local mechanics, ELF aims to support better vehicle performance, reduced downtime, and longer service life, benefiting drivers, fleets, and the environment.

Through its collaboration with Continental Works Limited and industry stakeholders, ELF ensures that the training is practical, locally relevant, and aligned with global best practices, reinforcing its regional commitment to continuous upskilling as vehicle technology evolves.

The training was attended by Terry Hayashi, commercial sales director of TotalEnergies Bangladesh, as the special guest, along with workshop owners, certified mechanics, vocational trainers, fleet service managers, members of the automotive press, ELF distributors, and technical partners.

Dewan Shajedur Rahman, managing director, ELF Bangladesh, said: “As vehicle technology advances, so must our skills. Today’s training is about empowering the technicians who keep our roads moving, giving them the knowledge and tools to service hybrid vehicles safely and effectively. ELF is proud to support Bangladesh’s mechanics as they step into a future of cleaner, smarter mobility.”

Kosuke Yoshida, director, ELF Bangladesh, added: “Investing in the skills of our technicians is an investment in the future of mobility. By equipping mechanics with modern hybrid servicing knowledge and safe working practices, ELF strengthens the local service ecosystem – improving vehicle performance, safety, and sustainability across Bangladesh.”

ELF Lubricants is committed to strengthening local technical capacity for next-generation vehicles, delivering training that raises service quality, safety, and sustainability.