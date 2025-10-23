Daraz introduces 14-day return policy

The largest and most trusted online marketplace of the country Daraz Bangladesh has rolled out a 14-day return policy for all marketplace items, giving customers more flexibility for every purchase throughout the year.

Just in time for 11.11, the biggest sale of the year, shoppers can now enjoy extra peace of mind while taking part in the celebration.

Previously limited to DarazMall products, the new policy applies across the platform.

Customers can return items within 14 days of delivery for applicable categories, as long as products remain in original condition with packaging and accessories intact.

Returns can be made via the Daraz app or website, with free pickup or drop-off options. Refunds also cover delivery charges.

“Extending our return window from 7 to 14 days ensures customers can shop confidently — whether during 11.11 or any time of the year,” said Kamrul Hasan, chief commercial officer of Daraz Bangladesh.

Industry insiders note that the move sets Daraz apart in the competitive e-commerce market, where most platforms offer return periods ranging between 1 and 7 days depending on the product category.

Known for fast and reliable delivery, Daraz reaches most parts of Bangladesh within three days, and inside Dhaka within two.

Combined with one of the widest assortments of local and international brands, the platform continues to lead in convenient, worry-free online shopping.

With the 14-day return policy, Daraz reinforces its commitment to customer trust — making every shopping experience, festival or every day, hassle-free and secure.