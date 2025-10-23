Why gold prices rarely drop in Bangladesh

Gold, long cherished in Bangladesh as a symbol of wealth, security, and social prestige, is becoming more expensive than ever.

Prices of the precious metal have climbed to record highs in recent months, leaving both traders and consumers astonished.

The surge is not just a local phenomenon—it’s part of a global rally driven by economic uncertainty, geopolitical tension, and shifting investment trends.

Global forces at play

Worldwide, gold prices have been on an upward trajectory as investors seek safety amid growing financial volatility.

With inflation stubbornly high and interest rates in major economies like the US remaining uncertain, many have turned to gold as a hedge against economic instability.

Global central banks, particularly in China, India, and Russia, have also been aggressively buying gold to diversify their reserves away from the dollar, tightening supply in the market.

Additionally, ongoing geopolitical risks—from conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe to trade frictions between the world’s major economies—have fueled the metal’s appeal as a “safe haven” asset. Every time global uncertainty deepens, gold tends to glitter brighter.

Local context

In Bangladesh, the story has taken a sharper turn. Prices have been rising even faster than in international markets, largely due to a combination of the strong global rally and domestic currency depreciation.

The Taka’s steady slide against the US dollar has made imported gold significantly more expensive, as local refiners and jewellers rely heavily on imported bullion to meet demand.

According to the Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS), the per bhori price recently crossed Tk2,16,000-mark for the first time in history—a stunning jump compared to just a few years ago.

This has dampened wedding season sales and forced many middle-class families to postpone or scale down jewellery purchases.

Economic sentiment and investment shift

With inflation eroding household purchasing power and savings, some investors are viewing gold not as a luxury but as a necessary shield.

The lack of lucrative options in the stock or real estate markets has also pushed more people toward gold as a relatively safe store of value.

At the same time, Bangladesh’s limited domestic refining and storage facilities mean the market remains highly sensitive to global price fluctuations and import costs.

Any further depreciation of the taka or increase in international bullion prices could drive local rates even higher.

Road ahead

Experts believe that unless the global economy stabilizes and the local currency strengthens, gold prices are unlikely to cool soon.

For now, the yellow metal continues to shine—though for many Bangladeshis, it glitters from an ever-greater distance.