How to keep your gold jewelry shiny and new

Gold may be timeless, but without care, even the purest jewelry can lose its luster.

In Bangladesh’s humid climate, dust, sweat, and pollution can make gold pieces dull over time.

Fortunately, a few simple habits can keep your gold glowing for years.

Store properly

Always keep gold jewelry in a dry, airtight box or pouch. Use soft cloth-lined cases or individual zip bags to prevent scratches. Avoid storing multiple pieces together, as gold is soft and easily scuffed by harder gemstones or metals.

Avoid chemicals and cosmetics

Perfumes, lotions, and hairsprays contain alcohol and acids that can tarnish gold’s finish. Apply cosmetics first, then wear your jewelry. After returning home, gently wipe pieces with a soft, dry cloth before storing them.

Clean regularly — the safe way

For light cleaning, soak gold jewelry in a bowl of warm water mixed with mild detergent. After 10–15 minutes, use a soft toothbrush to remove dirt from crevices, rinse with clean water, and pat dry with a lint-free cloth. Avoid abrasive cleaners or toothpaste — they can scratch the surface.

Limit exposure

Humidity and sweat in Bangladesh can speed up dullness. Take off gold jewelry during workouts, cooking, or when outdoors in strong heat. Store them safely instead of wearing daily to reduce contact with moisture and pollutants.

Professional polishing

Once or twice a year, take your jewelry to a trusted jeweler for professional cleaning and polishing. Many reputed gold stores in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet offer ultrasonic or steam cleaning that restores shine without damage.

Gold jewelry isn’t just an ornament — it’s an investment and a legacy.

Regular care and mindful storage can ensure it retains the same brilliance it had on the day you bought it.

In Bangladesh’s weather and lifestyle conditions, a little care goes a long way to keep your gold truly glittering.