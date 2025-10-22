Explainer: How to tell if your gold is real

With gold prices soaring to record highs in Bangladesh, verifying whether your gold is genuine has never been more important.

From family heirlooms to newly purchased jewelry, ensuring authenticity can protect you from losing lakhs of Taka on counterfeit or low-purity items.

Here are a few easy ways to tell if your gold is real:

Look for the Hallmark

A hallmark is the easiest indicator of purity. In Bangladesh, genuine gold usually bears a stamp such as “24K,” “22K,” or “18K,” indicating its karat value. Check for clear, even markings on the inner side of rings or the clasp area of necklaces. Use the Magnet Test

Gold is not magnetic. If your jewelry is attracted to a magnet, it’s likely mixed with other metals or is fake. This quick at-home test can help you spot obvious counterfeits. Try the Float Test

Drop your gold item into a cup of water. Real gold is dense and will sink immediately. If it floats or hovers near the surface, it’s probably not pure gold. Check for Discoloration

Pure gold doesn’t tarnish or change color. If your jewelry leaves a greenish or black mark on your skin—or if the gold itself shows fading or rust—it’s likely a lower-quality alloy or plated item. Use a Simple Acid Test

Jewelry stores and gold buyers often use nitric acid to test authenticity. A tiny scratch is made on the piece, and acid is applied; if there’s no reaction, it’s real gold. You can buy acid test kits, but it’s safer to let a professional handle this. Get It Professionally Tested

For a sure result, visit a Bangladesh Jewelers Association (Bajus)–certified jeweler. They can measure purity with advanced testing methods like XRF analysis, ensuring your investment is genuine.

As gold prices continue to climb, especially amid currency volatility, verifying authenticity before buying—or even selling—can save you from major financial loss.

When in doubt, always rely on certified experts to confirm that your gold truly shines.