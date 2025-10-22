MR.DIY launches 8th store in Banani

Malaysia’s leading home improvement retailer brand MR.DIY has opened its 8th store in Bangladesh, marking another milestone in the brand’s rapid expansion across the country.

The new outlet, located at 106 Banani Road 11, Dhaka, officially opened its doors on an amid & festive grand opening ceremony.

The grand opening ceremony took place on October 22 in a festive atmosphere.

At the inauguration event, the popular Bangladeshi actress and model Mehazabien Chowdhury attended alongside the top officials of MR.DIY Bangladesh.

The celebration included a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to commemorate the store's launch.

Among the MR.DIY officials -Syed Noor Anwar, head of operations, Mohammad Nasim Ahmed, finance manager, Md Masudur Rahman, import manager, Mohammad Shahin Molla, HR manager, Mohammad Nazir Hossain, business development manager, and Rahat Nabi, marketing manager, were present.

They expressed their commitment to continue MR.DIY’s expansion and improvement of customer service.

During the inauguration, the management reaffirmed MR.DIY’s commitment to its motto: “Quality, affordable prices, and a wide variety; a reliable one-stop destination for all your needs.”

The company pledged to continue delivering quality products at competitive prices, staying true to its slogan, “Always Low Prices.”

The newly opened Banani store features over 10,000 products across 10 major categories: household items, hardware, electronics, automotive accessories, furnishing materials, stationery and sports equipment, toys and gifts, as well as computer and mobile accessories, and jewelry and cosmetics.

This wide range ensures that every family member can find something, providing a complete shopping experience.

To celebrate the grand opening from October 22-25, customers get free MR. DIY shopping bag with any purchase also Shoppers’s spending Tk1,000 or more will receive a free MR.DIY umbrella.

Additionally, customers can participate in the MR.DIY TOP FAN Campaign for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Founded in Malaysia in 2005, MR.DIY now operates over 5,000+ stores worldwide, spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa, including markets such as Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, India, Turkey, Spain, and South Africa.

In Bangladesh, since opening its first two outlets in April 2024—at Polwel Carnation Shopping Center in Uttara and Jamuna Future Park—MR.DIY has steadily grown its presence in Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Shantinagar, Mohammadpur, and Chattogram’s Bali Arcade.

With the new Banani outlet, MR.DIY continues its mission to make quality, affordable home improvement products accessible to every Bangladeshi household.