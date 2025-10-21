Tuesday, October 21, 2025

US-Bangla adds 3rd Airbus 330, now has 25 aircraft

The newly added Airbus will operate on the Jeddah, Riyadh and Medina routes in Saudi Arabia as part of future plans

Update : 21 Oct 2025, 07:07 PM

The third large Airbus 330-300 joined the US-Bangla fleet at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Airbus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Madrid, Spain, at 8:30 am.

The newly added Airbus has a seating capacity of 436. Senior officials of US-Bangla Airlines officially received the newly added aircraft.

The newly added Airbus will operate on the Jeddah, Riyadh and Medina routes in Saudi Arabia as part of future plans.

US-Bangla's fleet consists of a total of 25 aircraft, including three Airbus 330-300s, nine Boeing 737-800s, and ten ATR 72-600s.

US-Bangla Airlines is the largest airline in the country in terms of aircraft.

It currently operates regular flights to all domestic routes as well as international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.

