RYZE evolves into an AI-powered digital hub for youth

Update : 21 Oct 2025, 05:47 PM

RYZE, an AI-powered digital lifestyle brand, is emerging as the preferred AI hub for Bangladesh’s youth, transforming how young people learn, create, and express themselves through technology.

Introduced by Banglalink last year, it has rapidly evolved into a vibrant platform offering a suite of AI tools that enhance learning, creativity, and self-expression.

Being true to its purpose, this all-encompassing digital lifestyle package helps users prepare for a tech-powered future, from improving speaking skills to crafting job-ready CVs with its suite of AI tools.

The journey of Ryze marks a new phase in Bangladesh’s digital transformation with a growing active user base, where technology is no longer just a utility but a creative partner helping the next generation find its voice.

Ryze’s most recently launched feature, Vocalyze, is the country’s first AI speaking coach that helps users refine their pronunciation and tone in real time, boosting confidence before interviews, classes, or presentations.

Other possible features of Ryze include CV-RYZEr, which lets users design CVs within minutes, while AvataRYZE helps them create digital avatars that reflect their personality and style.

Together, these tools are enabling thousands of young users to express themselves and build their professional presence online.

Supporting youth through upskilling opportunities, RYZE offers tools, such as SummaRYZE, GrammaRYZE, and RewRYZE, that make studying and writing faster and easier, helping students and professionals save time while improving quality.

“The youth of Bangladesh deserve more than just connectivity; they deserve the tools and opportunities to dream bigger and achieve more in this digital world,” said Golam Kibria, chief digital officer of Banglalink.

“With RYZE, we wanted to go beyond technology and create a space where AI helps young people learn, create, and express themselves with confidence. It’s about empowering a generation to rise higher, because when the youth rise, the nation rises with them.”

