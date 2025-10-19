Sunday, October 19, 2025

Ikhtier Khan Prince new vice chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities

Update : 19 Oct 2025, 04:33 PM

Mercantile Bank Securities Limited (MBSL) has elected Md Ikhtier Khan Prince as its new Vice Chairman recently.

He assumed the position following his election at the 75th board meeting of MBSL held on October 14.

Prince is a seasoned business leader with extensive experience in industrial and financial ventures.

He is managing director of Pinnacle Bicycle Industries Ltd. and director of Shamrat Group and Shamrat Cold Storage Ltd.

Prince is also proprietor of BMS Money Exchange as well as general secretary of Al-haj Aman Ullah Khan Foundation.

MBSL is confident that Prince’s proven leadership, strategic vision and diversified business expertise will further strengthen the organization’s governance framework and accelerate its long-term growth. 

