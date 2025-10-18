Brothers Union Chittagong forms football committee

A meeting of Brothers Union Chittagong was held under the chairmanship of Acting President Jasim Ahmed to discuss participation in the upcoming CCS Mayor’s Challenge Cup Football Tournament. The meeting was attended by Vice President Nazrul Islam Ledu and General Secretary Alhaj Mahbubul Alam.

In the meeting, renowned sports organizer and successful businessman Ahmed Ashfaqur Rahman, who has previously served three consecutive terms as Senior Vice President of the Brothers Union Chittagong Football Committee, was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Football Committee for 2025.

Beyond sports, Mr. Rahman is a distinguished industrial leader. As a Director of Imperial Allied Chemicals Ltd., he has played a vital role in advancing Bangladesh’s chemical industry, steering the company toward innovation and expansion as a leading chemical manufacturer. He also serves as a Director of RR Imperial Electricals Ltd., where his strategic leadership has elevated the company to new heights in the electrical and industrial sectors. His vision, innovation, and commitment to sustainability have transformed RR Kabel into one of Bangladesh’s most trusted and progressive brands.

In addition to his business achievements, Mr. Rahman has also held prestigious leadership roles in social and youth development platforms — serving as the National President of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh and as President of the Rotary Club, where he contributed significantly to leadership development and humanitarian causes.

The newly formed committee includes Shihab Malek and Asim Kumar Dash as Senior Vice Presidents; Adv. Mohammad Absarul Haque, Khandakar Tarikul Islam Tarek, Engr. S.A.M. Toufiqul Alam, and Md. Amjadul Ahsan as Vice President; Engr. S.M. Ishtiak Ur Rahman as General Secretary, and Ayaz Islam Chowdhury as Treasurer.

Engr. Mohammad Imran Hasan Abhi, Safiul Hossain Chowdhury, Md. Nasir Uddin, Md. Mobarak Hossain and Syed Mohammad Minhajur Rahman have been appointed as Joint Secretaries. Other committee members include Md. Saad Uddin Chowdhury, Engr. Mohammad Shahiduzzaman Kiron and Faisal Mahmud.

Coach Nazim Uddin Nazu will serve as the Head Coach, Shawkat Khan as Assistant Coach, and Md. Iftiar Uddin Suman as Team Manager.

Acting President Jasim Ahmed congratulated the newly formed committee, expressing optimism that under the new leadership, Brothers Union Chittagong will enter the tournament as a stronger team and strive for victory in the upcoming competition.