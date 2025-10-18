Square launches Supermom Super Pants with advanced diaper tech

Square Toiletries Limited’s baby care brand Supermom officially launched the pant-style diaper Supermom Super Pants, made with Japan’s Servo technology, along with retailers from all over Bangladesh on October 18 at its state-of-the-art Rupshi factory in Narayanganj.

Understanding mothers’ top priorities; maximum absorption, leak protection and long-lasting comfort, Square has developed Supermom Super Pants with cutting-edge features such as Magic Ball Technology, breathable top sheet and 360° waistband.

Together, these ensure that babies stay dry, leak-proof, and comfortable at all times.

As part of its continued commitment to supporting mothers, Square also unveiled the Supermom Mobile App at the event.

The free app provides weekly guidance and expert advice from doctors and psychologists covering pregnancy through early childhood.

Mothers can access informative articles, videos, and personalized tips promised to be a trusted companion at every stage of motherhood.

The launch event, held at the company’s manufacturing plant in Rupshi, Narayanganj, was graced by the presence of Samuel S Chowdhury, chairman of Square Group; Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Toiletries Ltd.; and members of Square Group’s third generation.

Over a hundred Supermom Super Partners, retailers from all over Bangladesh joined the event, making it vibrant and memorable.

Senior officials from Square Toiletries Ltd. and members of the media houses were also present.

In line with the vision of Square Group’s Founder Chairman, who dedicated his life to improving the health and hygiene of the people of Bangladesh, today’s leadership reaffirmed their commitment to advancing maternal and child wellness.

Speakers expressed confidence that the Supermom Super Pants, with its superior quality and innovative technology, will soon set a new benchmark in the diaper category and become a symbol of trust for mothers nationwide.