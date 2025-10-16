MA Samad’s 20th death anniversary on Friday

The 20th death anniversary of MA Samad, an insurance legend & founder of Bangladesh General Insurance Company PLC (BGIC) will be observed on Friday.

After his retirement as managing director of Jiban Bima Corporation, he established BGIC, the first non-life insurance company in private sector after country’s liberation.

Moreover, he was the founder director of Bangladesh Insurance Academy and former chairman of Bangladesh Insurance Association.

MA Samad wrote two books in Bengali: one on life insurance and another on general insurance.

He also wrote two text books in English on life insurance. Being a legend of life insurance sector, he contributed a lot for general insurance through his merits & intellects.

He was an enlisted International Expert in the Technical Assistance Program on Trade and Development of the United Nations.

MA Samad visited most of the insurance training institutions in UK and USA under UNDP fellowship program.

He was born at Kulaura of Moulvibazar on January 1, 1923.