Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Australian minister launches development plan in Bangladesh

It aims to reduce inequality and support drivers of inclusive growth including education, gender equality, skills development and social protection

Update : 16 Oct 2025, 04:02 PM

Australian Minister for Small Business, International Development and Multicultural Affairs Dr Anne Aly formally launched the Australia–Bangladesh Development Partnership Plan 2025–2030, reaffirming Canberra’s enduring commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s inclusive and democratic development.

At the launch, Dr Aly said: “The Australia-Bangladesh Development Partnership Plan 2025-2030 sets out how our two countries will work together to support Bangladesh’s Development aspirations over the next five years.”

The development cooperation program is based on mutual understanding of shared priorities. It aims to reduce inequality and support drivers of inclusive growth including education, gender equality, skills development and social protection, said a press statement. 

“Australia stands with Bangladesh and welcomes Bangladesh’s transition to a democratic future,” said the minister, adding: "“Australia will cooperate with Bangladesh in areas including education, gender equality, climate change, skills development, governance reform and social protection”.

Australia has provided $2 million to support strengthening of the institutional, technical, and operational capacity of the Bangladesh Election Commission (BEC) in partnership with UNDP, to support democratic elections and a sustainable transition of power to an elected government.

During her visit, the Minister met Bangladesh’s Interim Government high-level representatives including National Security Adviser and High Representative for Rohingya issue Dr Khalilur Rahman, Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen Murshid, and Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin. 

She also met with Australia’s development partners including the Underprivileged Children’s Education Program (UCEP), UN resident heads of agencies, and civil society representatives.

The Minister also visited the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, where Bangladesh generously hosts over 1.1 million displaced Rohingya.

Australia has pledged an additional A$370 million (approximately USD 245 million) in humanitarian assistance over the next three years for Myanmar, the Rohingya population in Bangladesh, and host communities.

This brings Australia’s total commitment since 2017 to over A$1.26 billion.

This year Australia will provide 60 Masters level scholarships to Bangladesh and is developing a new AUD 3 million vocational education and training program.

Dr Aly’s visit reflects the Albanese Government’s broader commitment to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indian Ocean region.

Australia was among the first nations to recognize Bangladesh’s independence in 1971. With more than 50 years of diplomatic relations, Australia and Bangladesh share a strong bilateral relationship.  

Read More

Maarya Rehman joins British Council in Bangladesh as deputy director

ONE Bank concludes 8th induction training program

UCB Investment Ltd celebrates 5th anniversary

Md Mahbub Alam new AMD of Southeast Bank

Maj Gen Md Moazzem Hossain new Bepza executive chairman

Gulshan Rd 36 to witness Concord’s latest residential landmark

Latest News

Shakib Al Hasan signs for three new foreign leagues

Crimes against humanities: Death penalty sought for Hasina, Kamal and others

Maarya Rehman joins British Council in Bangladesh as deputy director

HSC results: Dinajpur board sees 57.49% pass rate, 6,260 secure GPA 5

ONE Bank concludes 8th induction training program

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x