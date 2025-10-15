Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Maj Gen Md Moazzem Hossain new Bepza executive chairman

Update : 15 Oct 2025, 05:31 PM

Major General Mohammad Moazzem Hossain joined the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) as its 18th executive chairman.

He has joined the Chief Adviser's Office as executive chairman of Bepza. He succeeds Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman.

Prior to joining Bepza, Major General Moazzem Hossain served as the general officer commanding (GOC) of the 7th Infantry Division and Area Commander, Barisal Area.

He was commissioned in the Corps of Artillery of the Bangladesh Army on December 20, 1992.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, he has held various command, staff, and instructional appointments, demonstrating exceptional leadership and professionalism.

He has commanded two artillery brigades and two artillery regiments, and served as Platoon Commander at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA), Colonel Staff of a division and Director, Budget in Army Head Quarters.

Major General Mohammad Moazzem Hossain is a graduate of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Mirpur, and has completed both the National Defence Course (ndc) and the Armed Forces War Course (afwc) from the National Defence College (NDC), Mirpur, Dhaka.

He also attended advanced military training and exercises abroad, including at the Nanjing Artillery Academy in China and the School of Artillery in Pakistan.

He has completed MPhil from Bangladesh University of Professionals and pursuing PhD from Dhaka University.

