5-day Furniture Fair kicks off in Dhaka

A five-day 20th National Furniture Fair 2025 began on October 14 in the capital under the slogan “My Country, My Dream—Decorating Homes with Local Furniture.”

This is the largest event in Bangladesh’s furniture industry.

The fair was officially inaugurated on Tuesday morning at the Rajdarshan Hall of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Kuril, Dhaka, by Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Adviser to the Ministry of Commerce.

The five-day event is being held across Gul Naksha (Hall–1), Pushpa guccha (Hall–2), and Rajdarshan (Hall–3) of the convention center.

Special guests at the opening ceremony included Mohammad Hasan Arif, vice chairman and chief executive of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh, and KM Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Bangladesh Furniture Exporters Association.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Selim H Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association (BFIOA).

Among those who also spoke at the event were Sheikh Abdul Awal, vice chairman and convener of the fair committee, BFIOA; Mohammad Maksudur Rahman, organizational secretary, BFIOA; A Karim Mojumdar, general secretary, BFIOA; and Md Elias Sarkar, senior vice chairman of the association, along with other organizational leaders.

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin expressed optimism about the sector’s potential and urged entrepreneurs to increase their investments.

He emphasized that Bangladesh could secure a strong position in the global furniture market by utilizing its local opportunities and resources.

He also spoke about plans to use such fairs as a platform to expand export markets and promote more trade exhibitions in the future.

Mohammad Hasan Arif said that export diversification is essential to increase national income. The furniture industry is a promising sector that can reach international standards by utilizing local raw materials, modern technology, and skilled labor. He mentioned that the government has identified the furniture sector as a potential export industry and that policy support and incentives will continue. Such fairs help entrepreneurs build networks and access global markets.

He urged entrepreneurs to focus on innovative design, technology, and quality improvement.

At the event, it was revealed that Bangladesh’s domestic furniture industry now meets 100% of local demand and exports a significant volume of furniture abroad.

This main goal of this year’s fair is to promote the development of the local furniture industry and further expand its export market.

A total of 48 leading furniture companies were participating in this year’s fair.

Exhibitors will showcase their latest designs and innovative products across 278 stalls.

Prominent participating brands include Akhtar, Hatil, Brothers, Nadia, Ayoto, Omega, JMG, Navana, Athenas, Partex, Regal, and Legacy.

On the opening day, a children’s art competition was organized, in which 20 children received awards worth a total of Tk2 lakh.

The fair is being managed by the Design and Technology Center, and Access Infotech serving as partners.