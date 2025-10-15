Five more RMG factories obtain Leed certification

Bangladesh has further consolidated its position as the global leader in green garment manufacturing as five new factories got Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (Leed) certification.

With the latest inclusion, Bangladesh now has 268 Leed certified factories, the highest number in the world with 114 Platinum and 135 Gold certified factories.

With the inclusion of five newly certified factories, Bangladesh now also boasts 68 of the world's top 100 highest-rated Leed-certified factories, reflecting the industry's continued commitment to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.

The five newly certified facilities are:

Pakiza Knit Composite Limited, located in Savar, Dhaka - achieved LEED Platinum certification under the O+M: Existing Buildings v4.1 rating system with a score of 87 points. Fashion Pulse Limited, situated in BSCIC Industrial Estate, Dhaka - earned LEED Platinum certification under BD+C: New Construction v4 with 87 points. GAVA Private Limited, at Plot 114-120, Dhaka - obtained LEED Platinum certification under BD+C: New Construction v4 with 87 points. Visual Knitwears Ltd, based in Chattogram - received LEED Gold certification under O+M: Existing Buildings v4.1 with 76 points. Talisman Performance Ltd, located in CEPZ, Chattogram - awarded LEED Gold certification under BD+C: New Construction v4 with 62 points.

These new additions further highlight Bangladesh's consistent progress in sustainable manufacturing and green transition within the global apparel supply chain.

Over the past decade, the country's readymade garment (RMG) sector has led a green revolution by embracing internationally recognized eco-friendly standards.

Leed-certified factories follow rigorous sustainability criteria set by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), emphasizing efficient energy and water use, reduced carbon emissions, better waste management, and healthier working environments.

Industry experts attribute this success to the combined efforts of entrepreneurs, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and the government's supportive policy environment promoting green industrialization.

Bangladesh's growing portfolio of green factories not only enhances its reputation as a responsible sourcing destination but also contributes significantly to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aiming for an inclusive and sustainable industrial future.