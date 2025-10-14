Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Banglalink’s Toffee breaks records with 38m streaming Asia Cup Live

The tournament's live streaming on Toffee not only recorded unprecedented audience engagement but also set new benchmarks for digital content consumption across the country

Update : 14 Oct 2025, 04:55 PM

Toffee, the nation's premier digital entertainment platform, achieved a historic milestone with its live stream of the Asia Cup.

The tournament's live streaming on Toffee not only recorded unprecedented audience engagement but also set new benchmarks for digital content consumption across the country.

Throughout the tournament, Toffee registered a staggering 38 million total views across all matches, firmly cementing its position as the premier digital destination for millions of sports enthusiasts nationwide.

Audience engagement skyrocketed during the much-anticipated match between India and Bangladesh, which drew a single-match peak view of 3.3 million.

This figure represents the highest recorded viewership for any single sporting event broadcast digitally by the platform, powerfully reflecting the nation's passion for cricket and Toffee's robust technical capability to handle massive, concurrent user traffic.

“The overwhelming response to our Asia Cup live streaming is a clear reflection of how Toffee is fundamentally reshaping digital entertainment in Bangladesh,” said Golam Kibria, chief digital officer of Banglalink.

“Reaching 38 million views marks a major shift towards mobile-first and network-agnostic content consumption. We are incredibly grateful to our viewers for their remarkable trust and enthusiasm, and we remain committed to enriching their digital experience with world-class live sports from the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and EPL to other top TV sports events now streaming on Toffee.”

Toffee's success is underpinned by its ability to offer high-quality, seamless live streaming across all mobile networks, allowing millions of fans to catch every moment of the action regardless of their location or network provider.

