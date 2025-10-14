Tuesday, October 14, 2025

A1 Polymer and Anwar Galvanizing hold Dealer Conference 2024

The conference was graced by the presence of Manwar Hossain, chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, and Waeez R Hossain, deputy managing director of Anwar Group of Industries

Update : 14 Oct 2025, 04:52 PM

A-ONE Polymer Ltd. and Anwar Galvanizing Ltd. successfully hosted their grand Dealer Conference 2025 under the slogan “Sahosh O Sommriddhir.”

The event was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka, with the participation of nearly 700 dealers from across Bangladesh.

The conference was graced by the presence of Manwar Hossain, chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, and Waeez R Hossain, deputy managing director of Anwar Group of Industries.

Also in attendance were Mohammad Atique Akbar, CMO – Building Materials Division, CFO Babla Basu, Md Mafidul Haque, logistics director, Md Abdur Razzak, senior GM business, Md Fahim Hossain, AGM marketing, Md Aftab Alam Khan, GM accounts & finance, and Khandaker Shafiqul Islam Ullash, head of business operation & development.

During the event, A-ONE Polymer and Anwar Galvanizing honored their top-performing dealers with awards in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

The conference concluded with a delightful cultural program, marking a memorable end to the occasion.

