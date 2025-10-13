Rangpur retain NCL T20 trophy

Rangpur Division won the second edition of the National Cricket League T20. They also won the first edition of the competition. Rangpur became the champion by defeating Khulna Division by 8 wickets in a thrilling cricket match.

Khulna Division scored 136 runs for 8 wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. In reply, Rangpur secured victory with 3 overs to spare, losing only 2 wickets.

In batting, the two openers Zahid and Nasir scored runs without any pressure. 61 runs came from the opening pair in 7 overs. The pair broke when Zahid was out for 27 runs. After losing his partner, Nasir advanced towards fifty. But he had to burn with regret of 4 runs. Nasir scored 46 runs off 31 balls with 5 fours and 1 six.

Victory came within reach. The experienced Naeem Islam and Akbar Ali did the rest of the work. Naeem scored 40 runs off 32 balls with 5 fours and 1 six.

Akbar's bat came in 19 runs off 15 balls.

Earlier, Khulna Division, who had lost the toss and opted to bat, was looking for big capital. Their batting line-up was also long. But no one could do justice to the name. Soumya Sarkar scored only 8 runs in 22 balls. Enamul Haque Bijoy scored 12 runs in 15 balls. Asif Hossain Dhruv disappointed. He showed hope for something good by hitting 2 sixes but returned with 14 runs in 10 balls. Besides, opener Imranuzzaman could not open the run book. Sheikh Parvez Hossain Jiban scored 8 runs. After scoring 69 runs, their 5 batsmen went to the dressing room.

Captain Mithun tried to resist a little there along with Mrityunjay Chowdhury. Khulna Division saw some hope in the batting of the two. They added 44 runs in the sixth wicket partnership. Mithun scored 44 runs in 32 balls with 1 four and 3 sixes. Mrityunjay scored 24 runs in 13 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Khulna's batting resistance was so much, the rest of the time it was the dominance of Rangpur's bowlers. Abdullah Al Mamun was their most successful bowler with 2 wickets. Nasir Hossain was the best in the final. Akbar Ali was the best in the tournament.