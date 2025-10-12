Mortein strikes back with a political party of its own

In a surprising turn in Bangladesh’s ongoing political satire, Mortein, the well-known mosquito repellent brand, has announced the launch of its own political party. This move comes as a direct response to Louie the mosquito and his strange manifesto. While Louie is demanding “mosquito rights” and causing disruption, Mortein promises to stand with the people and protect the nation’s health.

With the slogan “Jonogoner Dakey, Jonogoner Pashe,” Mortein presents itself as the real voice standing against discomfort, disease, and chaos. At a time when mosquitoes are asking for rights, Mortein’s party is calling on people to come together for safety, awareness, and protection.

Mortein’s Election Manifesto Against Louie;

Build strongholds of resistance against mosquitoes in every household. We will stand by everyone to build a dengue-free nation. Ensure safe and smoke-free protection against mosquitoes. Protect every family with Mortein’s new, more powerful formula

“Mortein’s party is not just about fighting back, it is a promise,” a spokesperson said. “Where Louie creates confusion, we bring clarity. Where Louie brings health risks, we build protection.” Mortein is asking people to take a stand. A vote for Mortein means a vote for health, safety, and a stronger Bangladesh.

Citizens can now listen to Mortein’s official party song at: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19sWiMuGxw/ to get a taste of the party’s message, vision and spirit.

Nationwide campaign activities for both Louie and Mortein are now in full swing. Across 55 wet markets in Bangladesh, both parties are actively reaching out to people with leaflets, stickers, and banners, turning the localities into fun and lively spaces filled with excitement, laughter, and campaign buzz.

This election, people have two choices: Vote for Louie, the mosquito who spreads disease, causes chaos, and harms public health. Or vote for Mortein, the symbol of protection that stands with the people, keeps them safe, and works for a dengue-free nation. Already, over 40 influencers, including Salman Muqtadir and Shoumik Ahmed have come out in support of Mortein. You too can show your support by visiting https://eleticonbarreal.com to cast your vote.