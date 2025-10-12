When TileChalk writes, the planet breathes easier

Tile manufacturing is often seen as a resource heavy industry, but DBL Ceramics has once again proven that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand.

With the launch of its TileChalk initiative, DBL Ceramics has transformed residue sludge previously considered unusable waste into something meaningful: classroom chalk for underserved schools across Bangladesh.

Chalk, once the primary writing tool in schools and made from organic materials, gradually lost its place to plastic based whiteboards and markers.

Today, as Bangladesh becomes the 6th largest plastic polluting country in the world, DBL Ceramics’ initiative offers a sustainable alternative, reducing waste while reviving a valuable educational resource.

For years, DBL Ceramics has operated with a strong sustainability ethos. From water treatment plants that recycle 100% of wastewater to zero-waste manufacturing practices, the company has always sought new ways to reduce its environmental footprint.

During water recycling at its ceramics plant, DBL Ceramics discovered that a unique type of residue sludge remained, one that could not be discharged into landfills without risking soil and water contamination.

Instead of discarding it, DBL Ceramics saw an opportunity.

Through six months of research and collaboration with chalk manufacturers, the residue sludge was re-engineered into high-quality chalk sticks that are safe, durable, and affordable to produce.

The first batch of 10,000 packets of TileChalk was distributed through partner NGOs, reaching over 1,000 underserved schools across Bangladesh, with plans to expand distribution further in the coming days.

In addition to the chalk, DBL Ceramics also converted broken tiles into lightweight slates, reviving a sustainable classroom practice from the past.

Together, these solutions not only reduce industrial waste but also make education more environmentally responsible.

“Education should never harm the environment,” said a DBL Ceramics spokesperson. “With TileChalk, we’ve turned waste into a resource that helps children learn while protecting the planet.”

To scale the impact, DBL Ceramics made the formula for TileChalk open-source and even sent letters to competitors, urging them to adopt similar practices.

TileChalk has already captured wide attention across schools, NGOs, and media circles, proving that sustainability and social good can co-exist in powerful ways.

By breathing new life into chalk and slates, DBL Ceramics is not just shaping tiles; it’s shaping a greener, smarter future for education in Bangladesh.

DBL Ceramics is one of Bangladesh’s leading tile manufacturers, committed to eco-conscious practices and continuous innovation.

With a strong focus on sustainability, DBL Ceramics redefines how manufacturing can positively impact both communities and the environment.