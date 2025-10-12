Sunday, October 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
IFAD Group celebrates 40 years: Together on path of prosperity

IFAD Group celebrated its 40th anniversary with a grand ceremony held at IFAD Autos’ Dhamrai Factory on October 11 amidst lots of fun filled activities

Update : 12 Oct 2025, 06:11 PM

Established in the year 1985 under the visionary leadership of Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, IFAD Group has evolved into one of the nation’s leading business conglomerates, spanning diverse sectors including automobiles, lubricants, industrial compressors, food, toiletries, media, and information technology.

Guided by a commitment to ethical business practices, innovation, and societal contribution, IFAD has become a major employer and a key driver of Bangladesh’s industrial progress.

Its continued growth reflects a legacy of integrity, customer focus, and the enduring vision of its founder.

IFAD Group celebrated its 40th anniversary with a grand ceremony held at IFAD Autos’ Dhamrai Factory on Saturday (October 11) amidst lots of fun filled activities.

The theme of the event “Together on the Path of Prosperity” created lasting memories of progress, commitment, and pride with its stakeholders over its four decades.

The celebration was graced by Chairman of IFAD Group Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, along with the three vice chairmen, group managing director, senior officials, and employees from various business units of the organization. 

The ceremony commenced with an inspiring and visionary speech delivered by the chairman of IFAD Group, who reflected on IFAD’s remarkable four-decade journey.

He stated: “The 40-year journey of IFAD is not just a story of business growth - it is a story of national progress, employment generation, and people’s empowerment. We firmly believe that in the years ahead, IFAD will continue to grow even stronger through industrial advancement, job creation, and social welfare.”

As a tribute to the dedication and contribution of long-serving employees, the organization presented the “Long Service Award” during the event.

Winners of various cultural segments were also recognized and awarded for their outstanding performances.

In alignment with IFAD Group’s long-standing commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, a Tree Plantation Program was organized within the factory premises, symbolizing the company’s pledge towards a greener future.

Moreover, Senior Management from IFAD’s international business partners like Ashok Leyland, Royal Enfield, Apollo Tyres, Gulf Oil and Wings group conveyed their warm wishes in celebration of this remarkable 40-year milestone.

The evening concluded with mesmerizing cultural performances - a captivating classical dance presented by a renowned performer Warda Rihab and her troupe, soulful musical performances by Imran and Kona, and creative showcases by IFAD employees, including songs, quizzes, and podcasts - making the celebration truly memorable for all in attendance.

