All iPhone 17 models, iPhone Air available at Executive Machines Ltd

Executive Machines Ltd., your Apple Authorized Reseller and Authorized Service Provider since 2008, now has the new iPhone models available. You can find the full range, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air at all showrooms.

This new generation delivers a significant leap in technology, focusing on performance, durability, and pro-grade imaging.

The iPhone 17 Series and iPhone Air is powered by the new A19/A19 Pro chipsets for lightning-fast performance and advanced Apple Intelligence features.

Key innovations include the groundbreaking Ceramic Shield 2 display with triple the scratch resistance and ProMotion up to 120Hz.

Photography is revolutionized by the 48MP Fusion Camera System and the new 18MP Center Stage front camera.

Furthermore, the Pro models feature a durable, heat-forged aluminium unibody design, advanced vapour chamber cooling, and an 8x optical-quality telephoto zoom—the longest ever on an iPhone.

Early customers can benefit from an exceptional package of exclusive offers. These include an Extended 1 Year Warranty (totalling 2 years of official coverage), AirPods 4 with ANC, Apple 20W Power Adapter, Back Cover and many more gifts.

They also ensure financial flexibility with 0% EMI up to 36 months with Cash Back up to Tk17,000 on EMI, and a convenient Trade-In option.

You can secure your new iPhone by visiting our authorized showrooms in Concord Bilkis Tower (Gulshan), IDB Bhaban (Agargaon), and Centrepoint (Uttara).

Their dedicated Service Center is located at Suvastu Suraiya Trade Center on Kemal Ataturk Avenue Banani.

For more details visit their website https://executivemachines.com