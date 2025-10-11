Taslim Chowdhury, Ferdous Nayeem Porag to lead Emma for next 2 years

Mohona Television's CEO and head of marketing Taslim Chowdhury and GTV's head of sales and marketing Md Ferdous Nayeem Porag were elected as president and general secretary of the Electronic Media Marketing Association (Emma).

Emma is the sole organization representing sales and marketing members of all private satellite television channels in Bangladesh.

Concurrently, A new 21-member committee was formed for the next two years through an annual general meeting held at a prominent restaurant in Dhaka.

Ziaul Haque Sumon of Channel i, Jahirul Islam of Star News, and Zakaria Hossain Joy of ETV were elected as vice-presidents.

Md Rafiqul Rahman Majumdar Nixon of Global Television and Mahmudul Hasan of Bijoy TV were elected unopposed to the two joint general secretary positions.

Md Abdul Malek of ATN Bangla secured the finance secretary position for the second consecutive term.

Ashiqur Rahman Abhi of Duronto Television was elected organizing secretary.

Deen Islam Topu of GTV also won the sports and culture secretary position unopposed for the second time.

Sarkar Hanif Rafi of Akon Television has been appointed as publicity and publication secretary, Lima Shimul of Channel i as women's affairs secretary, Karin Kamal of ATN News as legal affairs secretary, and Saiful Alam Apu of Channel Nine as office secretary.

The following individuals were elected unopposed as executive members: Mohammad Abdus Samad Sohag of Maasranga Television, Md Sohag Hossain of Ekattor TV, Ariful Islam Rajib of Desh TV, Shakilur Rahman of SATV, Mahmud Jonny of Asian TV, SM Zubair Alam of Independent TV, and KM Rashedul of DBC News.