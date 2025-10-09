Nagad to sponsor DRU best reporting award

Mobile financial service provider Nagad will sponsor the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) best reporting award 2025.

The announcement was made jointly by Nagad and DRU at a press briefing held Wednesday at the latter’s Shafiqul Kabir Auditorium.

This year, the award has been titled the “Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award 2025.”

A total of 27 awards, including two special ones open to all media professionals, will be presented this year for subject-based reports in 25 categories under two divisions – print-online and television-radio.

Ten senior journalists of the country will evaluate the submitted reports and select the best works of the year.

DRU members can submit reports that were published or broadcast between 01 September 2024 and 30 September 2025 for nomination.

The submission period begins October 8, with the deadline ending on October 14.

At the press conference, DRU President Abu Saleh Akon said: “Recognizing journalists for the best reports of the year is a positive initiative that helps advance journalism in the country. Since its inception, DRU has been carrying this responsibility, and it has had a meaningful impact on the field of journalism.”

DRU General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel said that the postal department’s mobile financial service, Nagad, is a partner in this year’s event organized by DRU. Nagad has already created a stir through various innovations and has quickly secured a strong position in the country’s digital transaction sector.

He added that within the next month, a grand ceremony will be held to present the winners with awards and honors.

The venue and other details of the award ceremony will be announced through a press release by DRU.

Speaking at the event, Nagad’s chief marketing officer (CMO) Symon Imran Hyder said: “Nagad believes that journalists can bring about the most positive change through their work. That’s why we continue to support such initiatives – to inspire journalists to produce even better reports. As a local organization, we see it as part of our responsibility.”

Also present at the announcement were Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of media and communications at Nagad, as well as DRU leaders and members.

Nagad has previously partnered with the Dhaka Reporters Unity for organizing the DRU best reporting award.