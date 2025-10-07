Hurdles mount over IMF’s 6th loan tranche

Bangladesh has seen consistent progress under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program, but it is repeatedly stumbling in one area -- revenue collection.

Forex reserves are now higher than the IMF's target. There has also been a clear improvement in the payment of arrears of fuel and fertilizer imports. Even a record has been set in remittance flows.

Even then, since the tax collection target has not been achieved, Bangladesh may have to seek another 'waiver' from the IMF before the next tranche is released.

A top-level IMF team is coming to Dhaka for two weeks from October 29. They will review progress until June.

After a successful assessment, the sixth tranche of about $450 million is likely to be released by December.

Positive progress in reserves

According to Bangladesh Bank, the country's foreign exchange reserves were $20.73 billion in June, which is much higher than the IMF's target of $17.4 billion.

It further increased to over $20 billion in September. According to economists, the visible improvement in reserves is due to increased remittance flows, import controls, and reduced money laundering.

Dr Zahid Hossain, former chief economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, told Bangla Tribune: "Remittances are now coming more through government channels. This is because sending money through hundi or illegal channels has almost stopped. In addition, the demand for dollars has also decreased due to low imports. As a result, there is more supply in the market and less pressure—this is the main reason for the increase in reserves."

"Bangladesh Bank is now buying dollars to keep the value of the currency stable. Earlier, they used to sell. That is, there is more supply than demand in the market now."

According to IMF conditions, the foreign arrears of fuel and fertilizer imports were supposed to be kept below $870 million in June. The government has reduced it to $314 million.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed told the media that in the last three months, the government has paid about $5 billion to several companies, including energy sector creditors Adani and Chevron. In addition, another $200 million has been paid for fertilizer import bills.

He believes that this progress will send a positive message to the IMF.

“Reducing arrears means that financial discipline is returning to state institutions. This was a strong message from the IMF—Bangladesh is keeping its promise.”

Finance ministry officials said that the settlement of arrears has been financed by redeployment from other budget sectors so that development spending is not put under pressure.

Shortfall in revenue collection biggest concern

However, revenue collection remains the weakest area.

According to the IMF’s target, revenue collection was to be Tk 443,530 crore by June of the last fiscal year. In reality, only Tk378,000 crore was collected -- Tk65,000 crore less than the target.

Bangladesh's tax-GDP ratio is still below 8.5%, the lowest in South Asia. The IMF has repeatedly said that unless the revenue structure is strong, the loan assistance will not be sustainable in the long term.

A senior NBR official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "There are several reasons behind the low revenue collection. First, trade and commerce were almost at a standstill due to last year's mass uprising and political unrest. Second, restructuring and staff agitation within the NBR have disrupted activities. Third, customs collection has also decreased due to the decline in imports."

He added: "In this context, the IMF's revenue target was much more ambitious than reality."

Dr Zahid Hussain said: "The budget deficit cannot be reduced without increasing revenue collection. The government will have to bring structural reforms in tax administration. We may have to ask the IMF for concessions on the revenue deficit, but that cannot be done repeatedly."

IMF's possible conditions

Finance Ministry officials said Bangladesh has so far met most of the IMF's six mandatory criteria.

However, the organization may express concerns about two issues -- Bangladesh Bank's dollar-buying policy and the recent circular on default loan rescheduling.

The IMF believes that it will need to examine whether Bangladesh Bank is directly intervening despite the market-determined exchange rate policy.

Zahid Hussain said: "Bangladesh Bank will argue that they are maintaining the status quo in the market, not controlling it. However, if default loan rescheduling is allowed in the banking sector, old irregularities may recur."

Pressure for tax reforms piles up

Economists believe that the biggest challenge to increasing tax collection is administrative weakness and slow policy implementation.

If the “Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance” being formulated by the interim government comes into effect, the NBR will be divided into two parts—the Revenue Policy Department and the Revenue Management Department.

This is expected to increase the effectiveness of tax collection. But the IMF wants this framework to be operational by the beginning of the 2026 fiscal year.

A Finance Ministry official said: “If revenue policy and management can be separated, transparency and accountability in the tax collection system will increase. However, at present, the process of this structural reform is still in its early stages.”

What needs to be done

According to economists, the IMF’s decision to waive the installment will be based on three indicators -- reserve situation, revenue collection progress, and banking sector discipline.

Among these, the success in paying reserves and arrears is giving a positive signal. But the revenue deficit and the weakness of the banking sector are still matters of concern.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said: “To fill the revenue deficit, the government needs to increase efficiency in tax administration. It is not enough to just impose new taxes but to restore the confidence of taxpayers. The IMF needs to show that Bangladesh is capable of bringing sustainable reforms in the revenue structure.”

Bangladesh is gradually meeting the conditions of the IMF loan program, reserves are increasing, remittances are setting records, and discipline has returned in arrears payments.

But revenue collection still remains at its old weak point.

The next IMF tranche may be released in December, but economists fear that this progress will not be sustainable unless the revenue sector is reformed.