Inflation increases to 8.36% in September

Inflation has hovered above 8% for over three years since August 2022

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 11:30 PM

Bangladesh’s point-to-point inflation edged up to 8.36% in September from 8.29% in August.

The rate was 9.92% during the same month last year, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Monday.

Inflation has hovered above 8% for over three years since August 2022.

BBS data also showed that both food inflation and non-food inflation increased in September.

Food inflation in September was recorded at 7.64%, up from 7.60% in August, while non-food inflation stood at 8.98% in September, a marginal increase from 8.90% the previous month.

A year earlier, in September 2024, food inflation was recorded at 10.40%, and non-food inflation was 9.50%.

According to BBS data, rural inflation rose to 8.47% in September, up from 8.39% in the previous month. In September 2024, rural inflation was 10.15%.

In rural areas, food inflation increased to 7.54% in September from 7.50% in August. Non-food inflation also rose from 9.28% in August to 9.40% in September.

In urban areas, overall inflation in September was 8.28%, slightly higher than 8.24% in August.

Food inflation in cities rose from 7.87% in August to 7.94% in September, while non-food inflation edged up from 8.49% to 8.51%.

Meanwhile, BBS data showed that the general wage growth rate fell to 8.02% in September, down from 8.15% in August.

In September last year, the wage growth rate was 8.01%, marking a 44-month streak in which wages had lagged behind inflation.

