Gree launches 'Gree Fortune Offer' for retailers, customers

Air conditioner brand Gree has recently launched a special offer-based program"Gree Fortune Offer" for retail-level buyers and customers.

Customers will be able to participate in the Gree Fortune offer via their mobile after purchasing Gree or Haiko AC.

Participants on this offer will have the opportunity to win a special gift by turning the spinning wheel via mobile, including cash discounts or attractive gift items.

Gree Fortune Offer can easily be enjoyed through all retail showrooms of electro mart and partner showrooms.

The country's leading electronics & home appliances manufacturing and marketing group Electro Mart has been manufacturing and supplying Gree AC with faithfulness, reputation and confidence in Bangladesh for more than 20 years.

For the endless love and confidence of the customers, well -wishers and consumers, Gree AC retains the number one position in Bangladesh.

Gree is the only air conditioning brand that has gained super brand recognition for the several times in Bangladesh.

Gree AC has also been recognized as the number one brand in the world for consecutively 19 years. It is globally recognized for modern technology and environmentally friendly features and has been international awarded for Zero Carbon emissions.

The Gree Fortune offer was officially announced through a press conference in the hall of the company's corporate office.

At the beginning of the press conference, DMD Md Nurul Afser of the group welcomed the details of Gree's product.

"For more than two decades, Gree has become a symbol of the confidence and dependence of the country's customers," he said.

"About 600 million customers are using Gree AC in more than 180 countries around the world, which is a symbol of our quality and affordable customers' confidence," he added.

Gree AC destroys the air virus and bacteria in the room, keeping the environment pure, beautiful and disinfectant. It is at the top of the world's most environmentally friendly AC manufacturing.

Finally, he discussed in details with the journalists and guests present about the "Gree Fortune Offer" and informed journalists about the rules of participation in this offer.

Electro Mart Group Director Mohammad Sazzad Un Nawaz and Nurul Azim Sunny, GM-Sales and Marketing, Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, NSM-Retail Operation Md Julhak Hossain, and other senior executives were also present in the stage.