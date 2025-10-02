Multiple crises crippling the private sector

Bangladesh’s economy is currently going through a certain paradoxical situation.

On one hand, there is a positive trend in exports and expatriate income, and forex reserves are also stable compared to before.

On the other hand, the private sector, the economic heart of the country, is passing through a major crisis. Investment has come to a standstill; industrial production is decreasing.

As a result, employment is shrinking.

Industrial stagnation

According to industrial entrepreneurs, the business environment is now more unfavorable than ever before.

There is no uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity.

Bank loan interest has risen 16%, making it difficult to open LCs for importing capital equipment.

Along with this, there is political uncertainty and businessmen's concerns about labour law reforms.

As a result, no one is getting the courage to move forward with new investments. On the contrary, old investments are now under threat. Factories are closing down; thousands of workers are losing their jobs.

Business leaders worry

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) president Mohammad Hatem told Bangla Tribune: "Our biggest problem now is the banking sector. It is difficult to get loans; import and export are being blocked. Then there is the harassment by customs, followed by the problems of gas and electricity. If these are not resolved, no one will move forward in investment."

President of Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) Md Shahriar further clarified: "It is the existing investors who are now facing problems. LCs are not getting approved, and loans are not getting approved. Businessmen have become like guardians. They do not understand who to go to in case of any problem."

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the settlement of import liabilities stood at $4.88 billion in August, which is 11% less than the same month last year.

The main reason is the decline in imports of capital equipment. That is, the expansion of new factories or industries has practically stopped.

Although the opening of new LCs has increased slightly, it is mainly for the import of consumer goods.

Economists say that if there is no investment, demand for raw materials or equipment naturally decreases.

Dr Mostafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said that since the growth of the ready-made garment sector is still continuing, the LC settlement in that sector has not decreased. However, due to the decrease in the import of capital equipment, the overall LC settlement has decreased.

He told Bangla Tribune: “The decrease in the import of capital equipment can be clearly understood from the growth of bank loans in the private sector. Currently, this growth rate is limited to 6%-7%, which reflects the slowdown in new investment.”

Credit growth lowest in history

The crisis in the private sector is becoming more evident from the data on credit growth.

Private sector credit growth fell to only 6.49% at the end of June, which is the lowest in history.

However, credit growth in the public sector stood at over 13%.

The government is borrowing more from banks to cover the shortfall in tax collection, as a result of which the private sector is practically crowded out.

In other words, businessmen are not getting the necessary credit. This has a direct impact on new industries, employment, and overall growth.

Warnings

The US State Department has mentioned five major obstacles to investment in Bangladesh in its 2025 Global Investment Environment Report: 1. Inadequate infrastructure, 2. Limited financing, 3. Bureaucratic complexity, 4. Discriminatory tax structure, and 5. Corruption.

The report said although the interim government has started administrative reforms, there has been little positive change in the investment environment in reality.

On the other hand, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has slightly lowered its growth forecast for Bangladesh to 5% in its Asian Development Outlook.

The ADB warned: "New US tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and banking sector weaknesses could put investment and exports at risk."

Mild relief, new worries

Amidst the pressure on the economy, there has been a little relief for the common man as inflation is reducing slightly.

Inflation in August stood at 9.7%, the lowest in two years. However, revenue collection is widening, and development spending is slowing.

The ADP implementation rate in the first two months of the current fiscal year was only 2.39%, the lowest in recent years.

According to economists, urgent steps need to be taken in three areas to revive investment.

They are ensuring political stability, restoring confidence in the banking sector, and guaranteeing uninterrupted energy supplies.

Economists warn that if investment stagnates, the employment crisis will worsen, which could create the risk of social and political unrest.