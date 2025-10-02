Thursday, October 02, 2025

pandamart marks 5 years with month-long discounts, customer giveaways

Key offers include a Tk150 discount on pandamart orders through the DEALNAO code (based on specific order values), along with vouchers applicable on both cash and card payments

Update : 02 Oct 2025, 06:22 PM

foodpanda’s online grocery delivery service, pandamart, is marking its 5th anniversary with a nationwide campaign throughout October, focusing on affordability, variety, and customer appreciation. 

The month-long campaign features daily flash sales, discounts, and exclusive giveaways for both new and existing customers.

Key offers include a Tk150 discount on pandamart orders through the DEALNAO code (based on specific order values), along with vouchers applicable on both cash and card payments.

Customers will have access to rotating deals across categories such as fresh produce, cooking staples, hygiene items, baby care, frozen snacks, and breakfast products. 

From October 20–31, those who meet a minimum order value will receive a limited-edition anniversary gift box, distributed daily on a first-come, first-served basis to recognize and reward loyal shoppers. 

Mohammad Tabrej Khan, director of Q-Commerce at foodpanda, said: “Over the past year, pandamart has evolved into a full-fledged, trusted online grocery and lifestyle delivery platform, fulfilling everyday needs with a focus on affordability and a diverse product range. This milestone reflects our customers’ continued trust, and we thank them for being an integral part of our journey.” 

The campaign reinforces foodpanda’s commitment to making grocery access more efficient and affordable for households across the country.

Eastern Bank PLC and Domex Toilet Cleaner have joined as partners in pandamart’s month-long 5th anniversary campaign.

