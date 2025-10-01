Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan holds ‘Joy of Giving’ charity dinner

Every September, IHG Hotels & Resorts observes Giving for Good Month — a distinguished global initiative that unites colleagues, hotels, and partners in acts of compassion, philanthropy, and community service

In alignment with this vision, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan on September 30 was honoured to host its annual CSR highlight for September 2025 — the “Joy of Giving” Charity Dinner.

The evening was dedicated to uplifting underserved communities, nurturing well-being, and championing sustainable progress for generations ahead.

Guests embarked on a gastronomic journey featuring a sumptuous international buffet, masterfully curated by Executive Chef Mohammad Khawaldeh.

The evening’s ambiance was enriched with captivating performances — soul-stirring live music by Cassette band, delightful stand-up comedy, and a heartfelt cultural showcase by the talented children of Mojar School.

At the heart of the evening lies a meaningful cause: every contribution directly benefitted Mojar School, an initiative of the Odommo Bangladesh Foundation, dedicated to transforming the lives of economically challenged children through education, care, and empowerment.

Extending this mission, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan proudly supports the establishment of residences, classrooms, and essential facilities at the Odommo Bangladesh Children’s Village in Mymensingh Bhaluka, creating a lasting impact on children’s lives.

Through Joy of Giving, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan extends heartfelt gratitude to its esteemed guests and treasured partners — including Incepta Pharmaceuticals, Latest Garments Ltd, Kalyar Packaging Ltd, and City Bank PLC — as well as the inspiring children and dedicated teachers of Mojar School.

Together, they celebrate an evening of compassion, connection, and giving. Their generosity not only makes the event memorable but also illuminates the path toward a brighter future filled with hope, opportunity, and dignity for children in need.