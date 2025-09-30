ADB: Bangladesh economy to gain momentum in FY26

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released its latest forecast, predicting Bangladesh's economic growth will gain momentum also the inflation is expected to ease in FY26.

Bangladesh’s economy is estimated to grow by 4.0% in FY25, rising to 5.0% in FY26, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2025, released on Tuesday by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The economy expanded by 4.2% in FY2024.

Report stated that, Inflation is estimated to rise from 9.7% in FY24 to 10.0% in FY25.

However, Inflation is expected to ease to 8.0% in FY26.

It's also said, although garment exports remain resilient, the slower growth estimate reflects subdued domestic demand amid ongoing political transitions, recurrent flooding, industrial labor disputes, and persistently high inflation.

