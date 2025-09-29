Experts: Reducing waste, loss critical for Bangladesh’s food security

Farida Akhter, Adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, on Monday said that Bangladesh still suffered from malnutrition, particularly among women, while food distribution remained unequal despite the country’s impressive growth.

She also said that the reduction of food waste and loss is a critical step for Bangladesh to ensure food security.

The adviser made her remarks at a conference titled “Towards Zero Food Waste and Loss: Building a Sustainable Food Value Chain in Bangladesh” organized by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), the Royal Danish Embassy in Dhaka, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Bank, and the World Food Program (WFP).

The adviser also highlighted the challenges farmers face, stating: “Farmers often struggle to produce food with little support for storage, pricing, or infrastructure. When they do store their produce, they lack adequate price support, leading to waste.”

Akhter called for greater support and better infrastructure to help reduce food loss and improve the country’s food security.

According to experts at the conference, food loss and waste is a critical issue in Bangladesh, with an estimated 34% of food produced either lost or wasted.

This has severe economic, environmental, and social consequences, including the use of 27% of the country’s land for food that is never consumed, 13% of its greenhouse gas emissions, and a value equivalent to 4% of the country’s GDP.

Mohammed Yasin, additional secretary, Administration Wing, Ministry of Food, remarked: “Bangladesh is losing soil fertility, money, water, and labour, while producing less food for the poor and marginalized. The opportunity cost is immense, and limited food choices are being created for the population.”

Charge D’Affairs at the Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh Anders Karlsen emphasized the global scale of food loss.

“One-third of all food produced is either lost or wasted, using land larger than China to produce food no one will eat. It’s not just the food that’s wasted; farmland and greenhouse gases are also lost during production and transportation.”

Global implications

Dia Sanou, deputy FAO representative, explained the global and local implications of food waste, stating: “The world produces enough food to feed more than 1.5 times the global population, yet food insecurity and malnutrition persist due to unequal distribution, poor infrastructure, and, most importantly, food waste and loss. Despite a surplus, food waste prevents sufficient food from reaching those most in need.”

Executive Director of CPD Fahmida Khatun noted the environmental impact, saying: “If we are increasing food waste and loss, we are draining scarce environmental resources. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impact of climate change, making it imperative that we reduce food waste.”

“We first need to get the government on board, not just acknowledging the problem, but committing to action. We also need to involve the private sector to scale up interventions,” said Samina Yasmin, senior agriculture specialist at the World Bank, while stressing the importance of addressing the issue strategically.

She also emphasized the importance of promoting innovation through new technologies, raising public awareness, and providing incentives for the private sector to scale up solutions. Supporting farmers with financial aid and training, along with promoting sustainable agriculture, were identified as crucial steps.

Dr Khatun also stressed the need for collaborative efforts between government, private sector, and civil society, alongside encouraging consumer behaviour changes like the "Pay as You Throw" system to reduce waste.

Fawzia Yasmin, director, Ispahani Agro Limited, proposed several regulatory measures for the public sector, including the implementation of an organic waste ban to prevent food waste from being sent to landfills.

The public sector can also encourage food donations by providing legal protections to donors and standardizing food labels to reduce confusion around "use by" and "sell by" dates, which often lead to unnecessary food waste, she added.

Ferdouse Islam, former DG, BSRI and adviser- R&D and production vegetable seed business, Supreme Seed Company Ltd, addressed the critical connection between the food system pathway and Bangladesh's policy implementation, noting that food waste and loss are aligned with national policies and SDGs.

“Policy alignment is crucial, and the food system strategy must link with agriculture, food, health, and commerce sectors. We need coordinated efforts across government, private sector, and civil society to make significant progress.”

At a panel discussion, experts also focused on promoting cold chain logistics and smart packaging solutions for post-harvest loss reduction.

Mwansa Mwansa, program policy officer (market development), WFP Bangladesh, emphasized that food loss and waste have humanitarian, economic, and environmental impacts, from farmers losing income to the squandering of finite resources such as water, land, and energy.

Md Abdus Salam, director, supply, distribution and marketing division, Directorate General of Food, emphasized modern infrastructure and handling practices as key priorities, stating: “Strengthening infrastructure, such as cold storage and improving handling practices, is crucial to minimize post-harvest losses and improve food distribution efficiency.”

Abu Musa Mohommad Monirul Hasan, head of factory operations, Square Food and Beverage Company, emphasized sustainable practices through contract farming that reduces pesticide use and costs for farmers.

“By working with farmers and providing them with non-toxic pesticides, we have reduced their production costs from Tk8,000-Tk9,000 to Tk4,000-Tk5,000 per farmer.”