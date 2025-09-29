Superstar Renewable Energy excels at Bangladesh Clean Energy Week 2025

Superstar Renewable Energy Limited (SSREL), known as Super Star Solar, has proven its leadership in Bangladesh’s renewable energy sector, making history with multiple prestigious wins at the nation’s most anticipated sustainability event – Bangladesh Clean Energy Week 2025.

This premier platform, where government leaders, industry pioneers, investors, and clean-tech innovators come together, became the stage where Superstar Solar’s innovation, commitment, and teamwork truly shone.

Here’s how they lit up the stage:

Business Excellence Award – Additional Managing Director Sheikh Tofael Ahmed received this honor for Superstar Solar’s outstanding role in shaping and accelerating the clean energy transition in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Sustainability Leadership Award – Business Head & GM Md Ariful Islam was celebrated for his remarkable vision and leadership in driving sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

Hybrid Project Award – Imran Hossain Chanchal, manager, project sales, and his team were honored for Superstar Solar's iconic Hybrid Project, recognized as a game-changing initiative that embodies innovation, scalability, and a lasting positive impact on communities and the climate.

Best Marketing Team Award (Team Excellence) – Led by Md Hossain Shahnewaz, head of marketing, and the Superstar Solar marketing team were honored for their creativity, collaboration, and ability to deliver powerful campaigns that drive transformation in the clean energy space.

These achievements reflect not just individual excellence but also the Superstar Solar spirit of innovation, teamwork, and passion for a greener tomorrow.

"Every recognition fuels our drive to innovate further, empower communities, and champion sustainability for Bangladesh’s brighter future," said Md Ariful Islam, GM & business head.

With these incredible wins, Superstar Solar continues to stand at the forefront of the clean energy revolution—pioneering solutions, inspiring change, and powering the nation’s journey to a net-zero future.

Super Star Renewable Energy Limited (SSREL) is a concern of Super Star Group (SSG), operating for 13 years in the industry with all kinds of solar solutions.