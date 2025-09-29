Siam Ahmed begins journey with Aygaz United

Renowned Bangladeshi actor Siam Ahmed has officially joined hands with United Aygaz LPG Ltd., a joint venture between Aygaz — Turkey’s leading LPG brand with 65 years of global experience — and United Group, one of Bangladesh’s largest conglomerates.

The announcement was made at a signing ceremony held recently at the United Group Head Office in Dhaka, in the presence of Khondaker Zayed Ahsan, director, United Group, Harun Ortaç, chief executive officer, United Aygaz LPG Ltd, and other senior officials of the company.

Under this agreement, Siam Ahmed will participate in Aygaz United’s brand campaigns.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Siam Ahmed said: “Safety and reliability are always a top priority for every family, and mine is no exception. Aygaz United is a quality-driven LPG company with international expertise. I am proud to be associated with a brand that is committed to ensuring safe energy solutions for millions of families across Bangladesh.”

Harun Ortaç, CEO of United Aygaz LPG Ltd., said: “We are delighted to have Siam Ahmed join the Aygaz United brand. His popularity and positive influence among the youth and families align perfectly with our brand values. This partnership with Siam Ahmed will further strengthen our relationship with consumers.”