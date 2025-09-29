Meena Bazar leads the way in sustainable aquaculture supply chain

Meena Bazar has signed a landmark MoU with the FoodTechBangladesh (FTB) project to revolutionize Bangladesh’s aquaculture supply chain, becoming the first forward-linkage partner to source fish produced through safe, sustainable, and environmentally responsible farming.

Supported by the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the initiative unites Gemini Sea Food PLC, Fishtech (BD) Limited, Larive International, and LightCastle Partners under FTB to deliver fresh, traceable, high-quality fish to Bangladeshi households.

The signing took place on September 25 at the residence of the Netherlands Ambassador in Bangladesh, attended by Deputy Ambassador Koos Dijkstra, First Secretary Tim Spaans, and Senior Policy Advisor Osman Haruni.

The agreement was signed by Shameem Ahmed Jaigirder, chief operating officer of Meena Bazar, together with Laura Derks, in the presence of Rogier Becker representing Larive International, as well as other FTB representatives including Kh Farhad Hossain, chairman, Fishtech BD Ltd, Mahmud Riyad, GM operations, Gemini Sea Food PLC, and Jaed Hossen, FTB CoE Khulna project.

Representatives from Gemcon Group were also present: Saima Mazhar, chief consultant, Shaheen Khan, CHRO, and Rafiqul Islam, manager, procurement.

This collaboration reflects Meena Bazar’s vision to directly connect farmers and producers with consumers, ensuring trust, quality, and fair value while strengthening supply chains and enabling traceability to set a new benchmark for safe, sustainable food retail in Bangladesh.

“This partnership marks the beginning of a journey to make fish safer, more traceable and sustainable for all our consumers,” said Meena Bazar COO Shameem Ahmed Jaigirder.

“We are honored to be the first to collaborate as the forward linkage partner and expect others will join in to strengthen this initiative and benefit consumers everywhere.”

Through this MoU, Meena Bazar is pioneering a model benefiting farmers, consumers, and the environment by promoting fairer practices, reliable supply chains, and greater confidence in safe, sustainably sourced food.