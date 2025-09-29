Monday, September 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Experts: Healthy RMG workers mean higher productivity, stronger competitiveness

The experts emphasized tech-driven solutions to support workforce well-being, as well as the need to identify key policy actions and investment priorities that place workers’ health at the centre of efforts to boost industry productivity and maintain global competitiveness

Update : 29 Sep 2025, 01:27 PM

Experts at a dialogue suggested ways and means to offer more on the health and wellness of the readymade garment (RMG) workforce for greater benefits of the sector.

They made the remarks during a dialogue titled “Fostering Health and Wellness of RMG Workforce” organized by AYAT Education, a social enterprise, in partnership with Integral Global Consultancy (IGC) and Bangladesh Garments’ Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Chief guest and Labour Secretary Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan spoke on the importance of good health of the workers, rallied on commitments from industry leaders, policymakers, buyers, and partners to embed workers’ wellness at the heart of the RMG sector’s long-term growth and global competitiveness. 

Md Inamul Haq Khan, senior vice president of the BGMEA, called upon collaboration of the broader community to support the sector in consolidating Bangladesh’s position amid strong competitiveness and frequent change of the global situation.

Maashed R Abdullah, director of Dressmen Group, shared his factory experience that when workers get health support.

“We see more smiling faces, more productivity.”

Participants from BGMEA, Asia Foundation, ILO, industry leaders, buyers, and factory owners engaged in the lively discussions.

Nusrat Aman, chief patron of AYAT Education, delivered the introductory note. 

Jenna Buttolph, senior public health analyst, Integral Global Consultancy (IGC), spoke about the pilot project under BGMEA leadership implemented by AYAT Education that combines low-cost factory-based interventions with digital innovation.

The program showcased lessons from this initiative, explored pathways to scale these practices across the industry, and rallied commitments from industry leaders, policymakers, buyers, and partners to embed workers’ wellness at the heart of the RMG sector’s long-term growth.

The experts also emphasized technology-driven solutions to support workforce well-being, as well as the need to identify key policy actions and investment priorities that place workers’ health at the centre of efforts to boost industry productivity and maintain global competitiveness.

