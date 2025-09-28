Bida, Jica launch Bangladesh’s single digital gateway for investors ‘BanglaBiz’

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), has launched BanglaBiz—a unified platform designed to provide faster, more streamlined support to investors by consolidating key information and services previously spread across multiple portals.

For the first time, the One Stop Service (OSS) portals of all five major Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs)—Bida, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), Bangladesh Hi Tech Park Authority (BHTPA), and Bangladesh Small & Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) —are linked under a centralized digital interface.

Investors can access the Public Private Partnership Authority’s website through the BanglaBiz homepage, via the IPA Summary Cards for all IPAs.

The decision to develop BanglaBiz in accordance with investor needs was approved by the Bida governing body, chaired by the Chief Adviser, in April 2025.

Financial and technical assistance for building the portal has been provided by Jica.

Key features of BanglaBiz’s initial release include:

Landing Page – A centralized hub offering information about investment services, direct links to IPA OSS portals, FAQs, and contact details.

“How to Apply” tool – An interactive tool that guides investors to the most relevant IPA based on their business type, sector, and investment preferences.

Management Dashboard – A secure interface for government officials to monitor service performance, investment trends, and operational metrics across IPAs.

“Digital transformation is not just a technological shift—it is a strategic imperative for inclusive development. BanglaBiz exemplifies our commitment to co-creating solutions that empower investors and strengthen institutional capacity,” said Tomohide Ichiguchi, chief representative of Jica Bangladesh Office.

“A unified investor portal has been a long-standing demand from both local and foreign businesses. That’s why BanglaBiz was a priority. We built it from the perspective of the service seeker — a single, digital entry point for anyone looking to start and operate in Bangladesh. Our hope is that it also sparks healthy competition among service providers to raise the bar on delivery,” said Bida executive chairman Ashik Chowdhury.

While the initial release focuses on foundational features, BanglaBiz is envisioned to evolve into a fully integrated Investor Single Window Platform (ISWP).

In the upcoming phases, high-impact services such as the Business Starter Package will be introduced with the involvement of additional ministries and agencies.

Furthermore, the introduction of BanglaBiz ID (BBID) and digitalization of Work Permit and Security Clearance processes will enable seamless interoperability across government systems.

The phased approach will ensure that BanglaBiz remains scalable, secure, and responsive to the needs of investors and institutions alike.