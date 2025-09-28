Al-Arafah Islami Bank celebrates 3 decades

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Plc is celebrating 3 decades of establishment.

It started its journey on September 27, 1995 with the slogan of “Always Shariah.”

On the occasion of crossing this milestone, a discussion meeting and prayers were organized at the bank's head office and 226 branches and 89 sub-branches nationwide on Sunday.

Chairman of the bank Khawaja Shahriar was the chief guest in the event organized at the bank's head office.

Among others, chairman of the executive committee Md Abdul Wadud, chairman of the risk management committee Md Shaheen Ul Islam, and chairman of the board audit committee Mohammad Ashraful Hasan were also present.

The function was presided over by managing director (current charge) Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan.

Chairman of the bank Khawaja Shahriar thanked all the customers, well-wishers and partners on the occasion of the 30th anniversary and said: "Your trust, cooperation and love are the main motivation of our long journey. Restructuring board of directors by the Bangladesh Bank, we have embarked on a journey of positive change in the bank, the main foundation of which is corporate governance, transparency and accountability. We are the first Islamic Bank in the country to introduce centralized reporting lines at key areas. Another important priority is digital transformation, through which we are providing modern technology-based services.”

Md Abdul Wadud, chairman of the executive committee, said: "Our 30 years of experience and achievements are within the tagline of this program '3 decades care, we are always there'." Combining a large family, business channels, and operations with 226 branches, 88 sub-branches, and more than 750 agent outlets is a great achievement. If we all try together, we have the distribution channel, manpower to become the largest bank with the largest balance sheet in Bangladesh."

Risk management committee chairman Md Shaheen Ul Islam said: "Al-Arafah Islami Bank has all the elements to make an organization strong. In 30 years, we have matured and gained experience. Now it is our turn to move forward by utilizing this experience.”

Board audit committee chairman Mohammad Ashraful Hasan said: “It is a matter of great fortune that a bank has been running successfully for 30 years in the context of Bangladesh. There will be many challenges ahead of us, we have to overcome them and start full steam ahead.”

Managing director (current charge) Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan said: “Al-Arafah Islami Bank has reached its current position after completing 3 decades through the collective efforts of everyone. In the past one year, many changes have taken place in our bank and with the completion of 3 decades, we have started a new journey. We have always tried to earn the trust of the people through technology-based services, ethical banking practices and welfare-oriented activities.”

Deputy managing directors of the bank Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Md Asaduzzaman Bhuya, Mohammad Hossain, SM Abu Jafar, and the heads of various departments and senior officials of the head office, senior executives of the bank, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and customers and well-wishers joined the event virtually.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank has been established as a symbol of trust in the economy of the decade in its three decades of existence.

Currently, the bank has deposits of Tk54,500 crore from 4 million customers.

With 226 branches, 89 sub-branches, 750 agent banking outlets and 252 ATM and CRM network spread across the country, modern digital platform - AIB i-Banking and Islamic Wallet, it provides customers with the opportunity to make fast and secure transactions anytime, anywhere.