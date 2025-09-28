Shukhee begins ‘Care and Win’ Festival

Online healthcare platform Shukhee's "Care and Win" Festival has begun.

It organized a festival for the first time in which your healthcare might earn you amazing prizes.

During the campaign, for a minimum of Tk5,000, you can acquire a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max, GDL Giga XY 10, or a one-year premium subscription.

This campaign includes any of Shukhee's services, including video consultations, home lab tests, pharmacies, health mall shopping, surgery booking, caregiver and all other services.

Customers can also join the campaign by purchasing the "Ami Sukhee Basic (Win iPhone 17)" package for just Tk100.

The more you use, the higher your chances of winning an iPhone 17 Pro Max, a smartphone, and a free yearly premium subscription.

The campaign began on Sunday, and will run till October 31 later this year.