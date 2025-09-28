Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Shukhee begins ‘Care and Win’ Festival

During the campaign, for a minimum of Tk5,000, you can acquire a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max, GDL Giga XY 10, or a one-year premium subscription

Update : 28 Sep 2025, 05:49 PM

Online healthcare platform Shukhee's "Care and Win" Festival has begun.

It organized a festival for the first time in which your healthcare might earn you amazing prizes.

During the campaign, for a minimum of Tk5,000, you can acquire a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max, GDL Giga XY 10, or a one-year premium subscription.

This campaign includes any of Shukhee's services, including video consultations, home lab tests, pharmacies, health mall shopping, surgery booking, caregiver and all other services.
Customers can also join the campaign by purchasing the "Ami Sukhee Basic (Win iPhone 17)" package for just Tk100.

The more you use, the higher your chances of winning an iPhone 17 Pro Max, a smartphone, and a free yearly premium subscription.
The campaign began on Sunday, and will run till October 31 later this year.

Read More

Bida, Jica launch Bangladesh’s single digital gateway for investors ‘BanglaBiz’

Al-Arafah Islami Bank celebrates 3 decades

Buy Walton IT products and win e-bike, discounts or gifts

Sony Expo 2025 extended till Monday

Premier Bank felicitates M Nurul Alam on being new ICSB council member

NRB Bank launches 2 new products

Latest News

DMP deploys extra security at 89 high-risk Durga Puja venues in Dhaka

Bida, Jica launch Bangladesh’s single digital gateway for investors ‘BanglaBiz’

Al-Arafah Islami Bank celebrates 3 decades

Mahfuj: Journalist Protection Act within 3 months

2 brothers electrocuted in Lalmonirhat

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x